DC could see more street vending after proposed bill passes council vote

In a unanimous decision, the D.C. Council passed a bill to decriminalize street vending. The bill would also create vending zones in places such as sidewalks, make it easier for vendors to secure a license and wave currently unpaid citations for vendors.

“It’s an emotional moment that this day has finally come, and I was glad we were joined by all of the vendors in the chamber today,” Council member Brianne K. Nadeau said in a statement. “This legislation would not have come into existence, and likely would not have gone very far, were it not for their tireless advocacy.”

The bill’s next stop is Mayor Muriel Bower’s office. If the mayor signs off on the bill, it will head to Congress for approval.

Nadeau said street vendors are a part of the District’s culture, bringing an energetic feel to D.C.’s neighborhoods.

“Street vendors contribute to the vibrant atmosphere of Columbia Heights, Mount Pleasant and diverse neighborhoods throughout the District,” Nadeau said.

Eloisa Diaz, an empanada street vendor who has been selling for the last four years, told WTOP in February that being a street vendor in the District is stressful and difficult. She said many vendors have had issues with police who confront them for selling without a license.

“We need support from the city to help us to be free, and be independent and not have any difficulty with the police because it’s a hard struggle to sell outside,” Diaz said.

In her statement, the council member said if the Street Vendor Advancement Amendment Act of 2023 becomes law, criminal penalties for food vending would be removed even without funding.

“I’m excited that even while this legislation is not yet funded, it allows for immediate decriminalization of street vending when this passes mayoral and congressional review,” Nadeau said.

