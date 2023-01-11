SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Washington, DC News » Mayor: Man who shot…

Mayor: Man who shot and killed 13-year-old is DC government employee

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

January 11, 2023, 4:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A man shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake in the District’s Brookland neighborhood on Jan. 7, 2023. (Courtesy Sean Long)

Members of a Northeast D.C. community are still demanding the name of a man who shot and killed a 13-year-old boy accused of breaking into cars. Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed Wednesday that the man works for the D.C. government.

Bowser weighed in after meeting with school officials about the safety of students on school campuses across the city. Karon Blake was not shot at a school or on his way to or from school, but the overwhelming calls for action following the teenager’s killing became a part of the conversation.

“It’s a horrible situation. We have a 13-year-old that died, and we don’t have all of the facts,” Bowser said.

The mayor said she relates to residents of the Brookland neighborhood, who are clamoring for more details in the Saturday shooting, specifically for the shooter’s identity to be released.

However, she said she supports police chief Robert Contee’s call for the public to have patience as his investigators work to gather facts and as the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. determines whether to file charges against the shooter.

“That is the very uncomfortable place we’re at, but it is also the necessary place to get to just decisions … Unfortunately that’s not always fast,” Bowser said.

She shared that the man who told police he shot Blake multiple times is a longtime D.C. government employee who does not work in public safety. She would not share the agency he works for but said he is on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators have said when they arrived on Quincy Street Northeast in the early hours of Saturday, Jan. 7, the shooter was performing CPR on Blake. According to police, the man confronted the teen after allegedly witnessing him break into a car.

On Tuesday, Contee said the man has a concealed carry permit and registered his weapon with the city. Contee added that he had no plans at this point to revoke those licenses, which are approved by D.C. police.

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up