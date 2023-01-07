BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Police: Northeast DC homeowner fatally shoots 13-year-old boy

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

January 7, 2023, 9:03 PM

A homeowner in Northeast D.C. shot and killed a 13-year-old boy in the early morning hours on Saturday after witnessing him breaking into vehicles, police claim.

The homeowner allegedly shot the boy, later identified as Karon Blake of Northeast D.C., during a confrontation with a registered firearm.

D.C. police said that before dawn, at around 4 a.m., they responded to the 1000 block of Quincy Street, where they found Blake suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the homeowner performed CPR until they arrived.

The boy was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to news partner NBC4, two young boys were allegedly seen running away from the scene, and neighbors said they heard four to five gunshots during the incident.

The homeowner cooperated with investigators, according to the police.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano and Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

