DC police release incident report on Metro Center shooting

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

December 11, 2022, 10:44 AM

Police in the District have released a redacted incident report on the Dec. 7 incident at Metro Center that left one man dead and an FBI agent injured.

The report details what police say led up to the altercation and shooting. It states that the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Troy Bullock, got into a physical altercation with an off-duty FBI agent, causing him to push the agent over a concrete railing, where both fell about eight feet.

Shortly after, it says the agent fatally shot Bullock, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The agent sustained nonlife threatening injuries during the incident.

The report also says that Bullock had a revolver on him, but does not mention whether the weapon was visible or being brandished when the shooting occurred.

The identity of the FBI agent has not been released.

On Friday, Metro Transit Police released two angles of footage from Metro Center which shows events on the Metro platform during the altercation.

The video shows passengers on the Red Line platform waiting for a train when two men appear, shoving each other before going over a wall.

Though the shooting was not captured in the footage, riders on the platform can be seen reacting to the sound of gunfire and running away.

