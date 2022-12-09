Metro Transit Police releases video showing moments before Metro Center shooting

Metro Transit Police released two angles of footage showing what happened before and after Wednesday's shooting at the Metro Center Metro station involving an off-duty FBI agent killing a man.

The video showed several passengers waiting for a train to come on a Red Line platform. Two men, later identified as 28-year-old Troy Bullock and the off-duty FBI veteran special agent, then appear, shoving each other before going over a wall and falling eight feet.

Metro releases two camera angles of Dec. 7 shooting incident at the Metro Center Station. If you have relevant information, or cell phone footage, contact @DCPoliceDept at 202-727-9099 or text 50 – 411. pic.twitter.com/l4NlAzWrhn — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) December 9, 2022

Several people looked over the ledge to see what was going on. The shooting was not shown in the footage. In both videos, people on the crowded platform and looking over the ledge react to the sound of gunfire by running away.

In a second video, a Metro Rail train arrived just before shots were fired. The rail operator “who saw an incident unfolding” elected not to open the doors and drove away from the platform as people ran to the exits, Metro Transit Police said in a tweet.

We commend the heroic actions of our rail operator who saw an incident unfolding at Metro Center the evening of Dec. 7. Her decision to bypass the station kept many customers safe. #wmata pic.twitter.com/PcUDIcaNlD — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) December 9, 2022

Bullock was killed in the shooting while the FBI agent suffered non-life-threatening injuries. During Wednesday’s press conference, police said Bullock was found with a gun.

Anyone with information from the shooting is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.