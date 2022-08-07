Whitlow’s returns to DC after more than 2 decades in Arlington

When Whitlow’s reopens in D.C., it won't have a rooftop Tiki bar like it did in Clarendon, but you will recognize the people working there.

It has been a staple in Arlington, Virginia, for years, but now it’s returning home to D.C.

Co-owner Jon Williams confirmed to WTOP that Whitlow’s is reopening in the District at 2014 9th St. in Northwest.

“The original Whitlow’s opened in 1946. My stepfather bought it in 1971, and it closed in 1989. We opened in Arlington in 1995,” co-owner Jon Williams said.

Whitlow’s on Wilson in Clarendon — known for its rooftop Tiki bar and live music — closed in June 2021 after 25 years due to “differences” with the landlord, Williams said. At the time, many bars and restaurants were struggling to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, a social media post with a new logo got people excited for its return. Some of the decorations from the Arlington location will be on display at the new Whitlow’s.

“This one does not have a rooftop; it does have an outside beer garden,” Williams said. “I’m confident we’ll be open this month.”

The family-owned business is looking forward to once again building relationships with community members. Along with returning to D.C., Williams said everything is coming “full circle.”

“Getting the old staff back together, very excited to work with them and give them jobs again.” Williams said. “We had our first staff meeting, everyone is so excited.”