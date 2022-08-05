WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Whitlow’s on Wilson plots a mysterious return

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 5, 2022, 12:57 PM

Whitlow’s on Wilson is closing, but plans to relocate. (Courtesy Google Street View)

Longtime Arlington, Virginia, bar, billiards and music venue Whitlow’s on Wilson has teased its return, this time in the District, with an Instagram post with a new black and red logo that says “Whitlow’s DC,” and a message that says “Back to where it all began.”

It also changed its Instagram handle to Whitlow’s DC.

The original Whitlow’s was a bar and grill at 11th and E Streets, Northwest, opened by David Whitlow in 1946. It closed in 1989.

The Instagram post made no reference as to where the D.C. location will be – or even which quadrant of the city – or when it will open.

Eater DC reported the D.C. location will be in Shaw at 2012 Ninth Street NW, citing co-owner Jon Williams.

Whitlow’s on Wilson, in Arlington’s Clarendon neighborhood, opened in 1995 and enjoyed a steady stream of loyalists for its live music, rooftop tiki bar and inexpensive food. Whitlow’s closed last summer, saying it failed to renegotiate its lease, but said at the time it planned to find a new location.

Buzzfeed voted Whitlow’s on Wilson Virginia’s Most Popular Bar in 2014.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

