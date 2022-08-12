Georgetown Cupcake back open after renewing expired license

D.C.'s famous Georgetown Cupcake has reopened two days after city health inspectors forced it shut for operating under an expired business license.

A spokesperson for the designer cupcakery told WTOP that its Georgetown location resumed business as usual Friday afternoon, after renewing its license and clearing a subsequent inspection from D.C. Health officers.

According to health department records, a route inspection on July 13 found several safety violations including mouse droppings under a shelf and mold on a container. Staff were also notified that the store’s license had lapsed on Nov. 30, 2021, and needed to be renewed.

A follow-up inspection this Wednesday deemed that all violations cited in the July report had been addressed, but found the store had failed to renew its license.

In an emailed statement to WTOP, Georgetown Cupcake said the resulting shutdown was the result of an “administrative oversight on our part.”

Georgetown Cupcake boasts multiple locations aside from its original on Northwest D.C.’s M Street, including Bethesda, Maryland.