WAR IN UKRAINE: UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive | West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine
Home » Washington, DC News » Georgetown Cupcake back open…

Georgetown Cupcake back open after renewing expired license

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

August 12, 2022, 2:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C.’s famous Georgetown Cupcake has reopened two days after city health inspectors forced it shut for operating under an expired business license.

A spokesperson for the designer cupcakery told WTOP that its Georgetown location resumed business as usual Friday afternoon, after renewing its license and clearing a subsequent inspection from D.C. Health officers.

According to health department records, a route inspection on July 13 found several safety violations including mouse droppings under a shelf and mold on a container. Staff were also notified that the store’s license had lapsed on Nov. 30, 2021, and needed to be renewed.

A follow-up inspection this Wednesday deemed that all violations cited in the July report had been addressed, but found the store had failed to renew its license.

In an emailed statement to WTOP, Georgetown Cupcake said the resulting shutdown was the result of an “administrative oversight on our part.”

Georgetown Cupcake boasts multiple locations aside from its original on Northwest D.C.’s M Street, including Bethesda, Maryland.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Two new innovation challenges emerge in DoD, as the competition trend continues to rise

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

Commerce, NASA leaning on the Evidence Act to push common priorities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up