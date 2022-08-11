DC’s famous Georgetown Cupcake location is closed down by health inspectors

Georgetown Cupcake in Georgetown didn’t have its typical long lines of people waiting for cupcakes on Thursday due to what calls an “administrative oversight.”

It’s a popular spot for sweet treats for tourists and locals alike, but the well-known Georgetown Cupcake in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood didn’t have its typical long lines of people waiting for cupcakes on Thursday, due to what it calls an “administrative oversight.”

On Wednesday D.C. Health inspectors forced the location to close, because the business failed to renew its license, which expired on Nov. 30, 2021.

According to DC Health records, inspectors came to the location for a routine inspection on July 13, and that inspection returned several safety violations, including the presence of mouse droppings on shelves and mold on a Bailey’s Irish Cream container. The business was also told its license was expired and needed to be renewed.

“DC Health returned on August 10, 2022 for a follow-up inspection and noted that all health and safety violations had been addressed; however, they had not renewed their business license causing DC Health to close the establishment,” DC Health said in a statement to WTOP.

In an emailed statement to WTOP, Georgetown Cupcake confirmed that its expired license was the reason for DC Health’s action.

“Yesterday’s inspection and shutdown was due to our expired business license which we neglected to renew,” the statement said. “This was an administrative oversight on our part and we have now filed the paperwork to renew it and hope to re-open as soon as possible. All other items noted in the July inspection were resolved immediately, except for the business license renewal. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience.”

Georgetown Cupcake has been a popular spot in D.C. for years, and was made more famous after a reality show called “DC Cupcakes” on TLC. It has since expanded outside the District, with locations in Bethesda and New York City, among others.

According to DC Health, the shop will need to obtain its new license and pass a follow-up inspection before reopening. It is not clear how long that process will take.