3 arrested for shooting in NE DC

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

August 25, 2022, 2:52 PM

Police in the District have arrested three men in connection with a shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Northeast.

On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that Kharee Jackson, 29, of Northwest; Pernell Jackson, 35, of Northeast, and Charles Turner, 35, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, were arrested and charged Wednesday night in connection with a shooting that took place earlier in the evening in the unit block of Quincy Place, Northeast, just east of North Capitol Street and north of Florida Avenue.

Police said when they responded to that location around 7:20 p.m., they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. In addition, another man had walked into a nearby hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Police describe all the victims’ wounds as being non-life threatening.

Officers responding to the shooting located the suspects’ vehicle and arrested the three men. In addition, police found five firearms in that car, the release said.

All three suspects have been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

The shooting happened a couple of blocks away from the site of another shooting near O and North Capitol streets in Northwest earlier Wednesday. That shooting left two men dead and three others wounded.

No arrests have been made for the earlier shooting. It’s not known whether the two incidents are related.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

