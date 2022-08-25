DC police search for SUV tied to deadly mass shooting in Northeast

The search continues for an SUV connected to a deadly mass shooting in Northwest that left two men dead and three others wounded.

The search continues for an SUV connected to Wednesday’s deadly mass shooting in Northwest.

A black 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia license plates is being sought following a shooting that left two men dead and three others wounded near O and North Capitol streets, near New York Avenue, around 12:45 p.m.

D.C. police said witnesses told investigators that a small black SUV that was traveling south on North Capitol Street made a right onto O Street and stopped.

🚨HAVE YOU SEEN THIS VEHICLE?🚨 MPD is seeking assistance in locating this suspect vehicle in connection to the shooting that just occurred in the unit block of O Street, NW. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/1srKmPEIS8 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 24, 2022

“At least two shooters exited the vehicle and began shooting at folks that were on the block,” said Ashan Benedict, executive assistant chief for D.C. police. He said it appeared seven shots were fired in the deadly incident.

A man who said he works near the location told WTOP that minutes before first responders arrived, he heard “loud pounding with a deep bass” that almost sounded like construction equipment.

“At first I thought, ‘Is it gunfire?,’ but then I’m like ‘Well, it’s going on this long. This has to be construction stuff.’ So I let it go from there. But all of a sudden — 3, 4 minutes — I started hearing sirens.”

Benedict called the site of the shooting “an open-air drug market,” adding that officers “routinely polices this area, and makes arrests for narcotics violations.”

Another shooting around 7 p.m. happened only blocks away on the unit block of Quincy Place and North Capitol Street in Northeast. Three men were transported to a hospital in that incident.

At last word, D.C. police said it was too soon to know if both incidents are related.