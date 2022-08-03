3 injured in Northeast DC shooting, police say

D.C. police said three men were taken to the hospital after being shot in Northeast D.C. Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the unit block of Quincy Place and North Capitol Street NE, just blocks away from a fatal shooting in Northwest that left two men dead and three others injured earlier in the day.

Breaking: 3 confirmed gunshot victims at Quincy & North Capitol Street NE. That is 4 blocks north of incident North Capitol and O Street where 5 people were shot (2 did not survive their injuries) ⁦earlier today. @nbcwashington⁩ pic.twitter.com/vIQLoGHxkA — Jackie Bensen (@jackiebensen) August 24, 2022



Three men were injured in the shooting, and all were conscious and breathing when they were treated.

Police said it is too early to tell if this incident is related to the earlier shooting at O and North Capitol streets.

A map of the location is included below.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.