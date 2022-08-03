RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 22 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine | Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months | PHOTOS: 6 months of war
Home » Washington, DC News » 3 injured in Northeast…

3 injured in Northeast DC shooting, police say

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

August 24, 2022, 11:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police said three men were taken to the hospital after being shot in Northeast D.C. Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the unit block of Quincy Place and North Capitol Street NE, just blocks away from a fatal shooting in Northwest that left two men dead and three others injured earlier in the day.


Three men were injured in the shooting, and all were conscious and breathing when they were treated.

Police said it is too early to tell if this incident is related to the earlier shooting at O and North Capitol streets.

A map of the location is included below.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

White House, NARA consider next steps as electronic records deadline looms

AFGE takes legal action, claiming HUD preemptively denied remote work applications

DoD unveils plan to better brain health of service members

Watchdog: Ex-Interior head Zinke lied during casino probe

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up