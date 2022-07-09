Women’s March protesters to risk arrest near White House

"We will not be silent. We will not be ignored. And we will not let politicians play games with our lives and our futures," read an invite on the Women's March website. "If our leaders won't take action, we will."

Demonstrators with the Women’s March plan to risk arrest outside the White House in a sit-in Saturday afternoon, pressuring the Biden administration to protect abortion rights under federal law.

When the Women’s March rallied in the nation’s capital two months ago, its organizers promised a “summer of rage” on word the Supreme Court stood poised to upend a decades-old legal precedent protecting abortion access. On Saturday, its organizers seek to follow through on that promise with a tactic the Women’s March has rarely turned to: Risking arrest en masse.

Up to 1,000 people are expected to attend according to a public gathering permit from the National Park Service, although not all will risk arrest. The Women’s March will rally in Franklin Square from around 10 a.m. to noon before headed to Lafayette Square for what the permit describes as “a free speech demonstration calling for increased access to abortion and a rejection of the overturn of Roe v. Wade.”

Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March, called the plan a more targeted and escalated one than the mass rallies the group has garnered a nationwide reputation for. But the group aren’t strangers to civil disobedience, or what the activism community terms “direct action” — in June 2018, the Women’s March led hundreds to risk arrest in downtown D.C. protesting family separation at the border.

“The purpose of the action is to encourage President Biden to continue to take executive action, to protect abortion rights, and to use the bully pulpit to move the party to do the same thing,” Carmona told WTOP. Carmona will be among those risking arrest on the White House’s north sidewalk, along with other Women’s March leaders and abortion rights supporters.

Saturday’s mass action comes two months after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion spurred thousands to demonstrate in support of abortion rights.

“Today is day one of an uprising to protect abortion rights, it is day one of our feminist future and it is day one of a summer of rage where we will be ungovernable,” Carmona told a large crowd under the Washington Monument on May 14. “We will not stop until the politicians start acting like they’re on our side, and we will not stop until the politicians who claim to fight for women actually fight for us.”

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24, abortion rights supporters have kept up their presence outside the Supreme Court building, Senate offices and the D.C. region homes of conservative justices — but on Saturday, it'll be the Biden administration demonstrators will plead with to safeguard under federal law what was formerly protected under Roe.

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24, abortion rights supporters have kept up their presence outside the Supreme Court building, Senate offices and the D.C. region homes of conservative justices — but on Saturday, it’ll be the Biden administration demonstrators will plead with to safeguard under federal law what was formerly protected under Roe.

Under mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to be more forceful in response to the ruling, President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order to try to protect abortion access. The actions Biden outlined are intended to head off some potential penalties that women seeking abortion may face after the ruling, but activists are pressing him to go further.

“We told them that just waiting until November was not an option. Today’s actions are a direct result of that pressure, but make no mistake: allies should not have to be bullied into being proactive,” Carmona said in a statement. “In a dangerous moment like this, timing is everything. The executive actions being undertaken are needed first steps, but it’s not nearly enough.”

