Last week’s leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that could overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling has prompted protests by abortion-rights supporters — not only outside the court building but also outside justices’ homes in the D.C. area.

So on Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan urged the Justice Department to tighten security around those homes.

In a letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the governors said that those recent protests outside the justices’ homes were a violation of federal law, and they urged the Justice Department to provide “appropriate resources to safeguard the justices and enforce the law as it is written.”

“In short, federal law prohibits picketing the home of a judge with the aim to influence the judge’s decision making process,” wrote the governors. “Given that the document in question is a draft opinion, it seems clear this federal code is applicable.”

Youngkin sent a similar letter to Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, in which he called for an “expanded security perimeter” around the homes of three justices. “This request is based on credible and specific information received about upcoming activities planned at or involving the homes of the justices of Fairfax County,” Youngkin wrote.

“… Establishing a perimeter will ensure both the safety of the justices, their neighbors and the demonstrators.”

In response, the chairman of Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors, Jeff McKay, assured Youngkin that Fairfax County police have the situation under control.

“As you may be aware, both pro-life and pro-choice gatherings have occurred at Justice Samuel Alito’s home over the last several days,” McKay wrote in a letter Wednesday. “On each of these two occasions, the groups peacefully assembled for a matter of minutes and self-dispersed without incident.”

Establishing a perimeter, he wrote, amounts to a checkpoint that would violate the Fourth Amendment.

“There are obvious First Amendment concerns as well,” McKay wrote.

The Justice Department also put out its own terse response to the new pressure from Youngkin and Hogan: