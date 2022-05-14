Thousands expected to march on Supreme Court for abortion rights

The Women's March and Planned Parenthood, together with several other women's rights and progressive advocacy groups including UltraViolet and MoveOn, will lead marchers from the Washington Monument to the Supreme Court.

Thousands are expected to march through downtown D.C. in support of abortion rights Saturday afternoon, nearly two weeks after a leaked draft opinion revealed the Supreme Court to be on the brink of upending a decades-old legal precedent for abortion access.

The Women’s March and Planned Parenthood, together with several other women’s rights and progressive advocacy groups, including UltraViolet and MoveOn, will lead marchers from the Washington Monument to the Supreme Court. Saturday’s march will mark the latest in a wave of street protests sparked almost immediately after Politico published a draft opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade and limit abortion access in more than half the states.

It might also prove the largest yet: According to a permit from the National Park Service, organizers expect around 17,000 attendees for the flagship event of what the Women’s March calls a nationwide “bans off our bodies” day of action, with concurrent sister rallies planned across the country.

Spontaneous protests spanning from hundreds to several thousand erupted the night of the leak and continued last weekend. This week saw smaller protests outside the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices in the suburbs of Maryland and Northern Virginia.

“Losing the right to abortion has consequences. Women will pay the price.” Women’s March executive director Rachel O’Leary Carmona said in a news release previewing Saturday’s event. “We can stop this tragedy, and the time is now. We will get up and fight, like women have throughout history — for the most basic right. The right to be treated as human. And we won’t let anyone stop us. All of our rights and all of our futures are at stake.”

Marchers will gather beneath the Washington Monument at noon in the District and hear from speakers including Rep. Barbara Lee of California, SEIU’s Mary Kay Henry and Laphonza Butler of EMILY’s List. Also slated to speak are Ward 4 Council member Janeese Lewis George and NeeNee Taylor, a local Black Lives Matter activist and co-founder of Harriet’s Wildest Dreams.

Demonstrators will set out around 2 p.m. for the Supreme Court, headed east on Constitution Avenue from the National Mall. D.C. police warned of road closures and parking restrictions in the vicinity of the National Mall and Capitol Hill, advising drivers to avoid downtown and consider Metrorail as an alternative.

