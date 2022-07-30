DC police investigate 3 double shootings

Police in D.C. are investigating three separate shootings that killed one and injured five others Friday night.

The first incident occurred just before 9 p.m. on Alabama Avenue near F Street in the Benning Ridge neighborhood in Southeast. Officers arrived to find two people — a man and a woman — injured with gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital. The man later died. A police watch commander told WTOP that the woman is expected to be OK.

Later on, officers responded to a shooting in Darrington Street in the Bellevue neighborhood in Southwest after 9:10 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot six times, twice in the arm, two times in the chest, and on each leg.

Emergency crews quickly took the man to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. Police said he was in critical condition. A second man found at the scene was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the ankle.

Lastly, two men suffered gunshot injuries on Rhode Island Avenue near Montana Avenue in Northeast D.C. at around 9:10 p.m.

Officers found both men “conscious and breathing.” They were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not received any suspect information for any of the shootings.

Earlier Friday, a man was killed in a shooting near the D.C. and Maryland border on Wheeler Road in Southeast.