WAR IN UKRAINE: US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine | Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port | Ukrainian court lowers Russian soldier's sentence
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police investigate 3…

DC police investigate 3 double shootings

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

July 30, 2022, 2:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in D.C. are investigating three separate shootings that killed one and injured five others Friday night.

The first incident occurred just before 9 p.m. on Alabama Avenue near F Street in the Benning Ridge neighborhood in Southeast. Officers arrived to find two people — a man and a woman — injured with gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital. The man later died. A police watch commander told WTOP that the woman is expected to be OK.

Later on, officers responded to a shooting in Darrington Street in the Bellevue neighborhood in Southwest after 9:10 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot six times, twice in the arm, two times in the chest, and on each leg.

Emergency crews quickly took the man to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. Police said he was in critical condition. A second man found at the scene was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the ankle.

Lastly, two men suffered gunshot injuries on Rhode Island Avenue near Montana Avenue in Northeast D.C. at around 9:10 p.m.

Officers found both men “conscious and breathing.” They were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not received any suspect information for any of the shootings.

Earlier Friday, a man was killed in a shooting near the D.C. and Maryland border on Wheeler Road in Southeast.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

Can AI help Congress legislate more efficiently?

Automation is driving USCIS’s cyber improvements

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up