A man is dead after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Friday afternoon.

According to D.C police, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Wheeler Road near Valley Avenue.

Officers found a man outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police did not reveal the man’s identity. When asked if there are any suspects, a police spokesperson told WTOP “not at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Below is approximately where the shooting took place.