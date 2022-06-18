Festivalgoers share their experience at DC’s Something in the Water

Friday saw the start of three-day music festival Something in the Water, and attendees shared what they thought of the festival's inaugural showing in the District.

“It was amazing. Very well organized. The energy was great. The sound was great. It was awesome,” festivalgoer Mia Dinero told WTOP.

Rapper and festival organizer Pharrell Williams decided to move the concert out of Virginia Beach — his hometown — after his cousin was shot and killed by city police in March 2021. Williams announced that Something in the Water would be relocated to D.C.’s National Mall.

That was welcome news for Dinero, who missed the original festival in 2019. The Dumfries, Virginia, resident was so amped up that she maneuvered her way to the front row, even if it wasn’t so easy holding that spot.

“I had to sacrifice being in the front row because, you know, once you’re in the front, you can’t really leave,” Dinero said. “But (for Saturday) … I’m gonna prepare a little differently.”

Dinero mentioned that the three-stage layout required attendees to prioritize which artist they wanted to see.

Another festivalgoer, Remi Orr said that the proximity of two stages in particular caused performances to overlap. The Largo, Maryland, resident also said Friday’s extreme heat coupled with how tightly-packed the crowd was caused some people to pass out.

“There was no space to actually get out, because it was just so overcrowded, so people were even saying that it could be Astroworld all over again,” Orr told WTOP, referencing rapper Travis Scott’s November concert where 10 people died and hundreds were injured after the crowd surged toward the stage.

Gates open for the second day of Something in the Water at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

WTOP’s Lauren Hamilton contributed to this report.