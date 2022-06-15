FAQ: Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival heads to DC this weekend

Something in the Water, or SITW, is a three-day music festival that runs from Friday, June 17, to Sunday, June 19, rain or shine. Musicians will perform along D.C.’s Independence Avenue between Third and Ninth streets, just south of the National Mall.

Doors open between 2 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s hours run slightly longer — from noon to 11 p.m. — for the festival’s final day. Exact set times had yet to be announced as of publishing. The latest details can be found on the festival’s website.

Attendees can exit and re-enter festival grounds as many times as needed, but they will need to be re-scanned at the gate.