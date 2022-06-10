DC high school seniors to get free passes to Something In the Water festival

Graduating high school students in D.C. will get a chance to let loose at the "Something in the Water" festival that will be held over the Juneteenth weekend.

Pharrell Williams, the founder of the festival and one of the headlining acts, said Friday that the XQ Institute and the festival are giving every D.C. public high school senior one free pass to the shows on the National Mall.

In offering his congratulations to the seniors, Pharrell said that the students “truly inspired all of us through your resiliency and your ability to learn through a pandemic. You deserve to be celebrate and so we’re gonna.”

.@Pharrell has a special message for all DC public high school seniors: XQ and the @sitw family are gifting every DC public high school senior one free pass to #SITWfest! Congrats DC Class of 2022! pic.twitter.com/xYNPuFC4zp — XQ (@XQAmerica) June 10, 2022

Students should talk to their schools for details on how to get the tickets.

In addition to Williams, performers include Lil Uzi Vert, Jon Batiste, Pusha T, Tyler the Creator, Chloe x Halle, Dave Matthews Band and 21 Savage. See the full lineup on the festival website.

Tickets for the three-day event run up to almost $400.

XQ is an organization “dedicated to rethinking the high school experience so that every student graduates ready to succeed in life.”

Williams is a native of Virginia Beach, and the festival has been held there since its inception in 2019. He moved the festival this year, reportedly because of how the city investigated the shooting death of his cousin Donovon Lynch by a police officer.