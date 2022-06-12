Something in the Water music festival shuts down DC roads, parking starting Monday

The beats won't drop until Friday, but parking restrictions and street closures to set up the festival will start Monday and end Thursday, according to D.C. police.

The beats won’t drop until Friday, but parking restrictions and street closures to set up the festival will start Monday, according to D.C. police. Most of the closures will last past the end of the Pharrell Williams’ festival which marks Juneteenth weekend.

Road closures

From Monday at 6 a.m. through June 21 at 6 a.m. C Street between 4 th Street and 6 th Street, SW

From Monday at 8 p.m. through June 21 at 6 a.m. Maryland Avenue between 3 rd Street and Independence Avenue, SW Independence Avenue between 3 rd Street and 4 th Street, SW

From Monday at 8 p.m. through June 21 at 6 a.m. Eastbound on Independence Avenue from 7 th Street, SW

From Tuesday at 8 p.m. through June 21 at 6 a.m. Independence Avenue between 7 th Street and 9 th Street, SW Independence Avenue between 4 th Street and 7 th Street, SW 4 th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and C Street, SW

From Friday to Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. each day Madison Drive between 14 th Street to 3 rd Street, NW Jefferson Drive between 14 th Street to 3 rd Street, SW 3 rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW Pennsylvania Avenue between Constitution Avenue to 3 rd Street, NW



Emergency no parking

From Monday at 8 p.m. through June 21 at 6 a.m. Maryland Avenue between 3 rd Street and Independence Avenue, SW Independence Avenue between 3 rd Street and 7 th Street, SW 3 rd Street between Maryland Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

From Tuesday at 8 p.m. through June 21 at 6 a.m. Independence Avenue between 7 th Street and 9 th Street, SW 4 th Street between Jefferson Drive and Virginia Avenue, SW

From Thursday through June 21 at 6 a.m. 3 rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue to Maryland Avenue, NW 3 rd Street between C Street, SW to E Street, SW 6 th Street between Independence Avenue and Virginia Avenue, SW 7 th Street between Constitution Avenue and D Street, SW 9 th Street between Independence Avenue and C Street, SW C Street between 4 th Street and 2 nd Street, SW C Street between 7 th Street and 9 th Street, SW D Street between 4 th Street and 2 nd Street, SW Maryland Avenue between 6 th Street and 7 th Street, SW Jefferson Drive between 14 th Street to 3 rd Street, SW Madison Drive between 14 th Street to 3 rd Street, SW Independence Avenue between 9 th Street and 14 th Street, SW Virginia Avenue between 7 th Street to 4 th Street, SW



Some restricted roads allow some traffic through. The following roads will allow local traffic — which is defined as a person who works, lives or needs access to the area for business related purposes. Police will be enforcing the restrictions.

Local only traffic

From Thursday at 8 p.m. through June 21 at 6 a.m. C Street between 3 rd Street and 2 nd Street, SW D Street between 4 th Street and 2 nd Street, SW 4 th Street between D Street to I Street, SW E Street between 7 th Street to 2 nd Street, SW D Street between 7 th Street and Virginia Avenue, SW School Street between 6 th Street to 4 th Street, SW 2 nd Street between Washington Avenue to E Street, SW 3 rd Street between Independence Avenue to E Street, SW Virginia Avenue between 7 th Street to 4 th Street, SW 7 th Street between D Street and G Street, SW 6 th Street between Virginia Avenue and E Street, SW



The following exits could be closed, but police didn’t provide any insight into the timing of those potential closures:

Exit 5A and Exit 5B from westbound Interstate 395

Exit 4 from eastbound I-395

Police are warning that the traffic impact could be larger some days with the Washington Nationals scheduled to play several games during the closures.

Some of the changes could be extended or reduced. But if they’re extended then local traffic will be allowed access to the roads, as long as it’s safe.

In past years, the festival was held in Williams’ hometown, Virginia Beach. But this year it was moved to D.C. It lasts June 17 through June 19.