Something in the Water music festival shuts down DC roads, parking starting Monday

Something in the Water is coming to D.C. for the first time but the festival isn’t just bringing summer music — it’s also shutting down roads, starting Monday.
The beats won’t drop until Friday, but parking restrictions and street closures to set up the festival will start Monday, according to D.C. police. Most of the closures will last past the end of the Pharrell Williams’ festival which marks Juneteenth weekend.
Road closures
- From Monday at 6 a.m. through June 21 at 6 a.m.
- C Street between 4th Street and 6th Street, SW
- From Monday at 8 p.m. through June 21 at 6 a.m.
- Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street and Independence Avenue, SW
- Independence Avenue between 3rd Street and 4th Street, SW
- From Monday at 8 p.m. through June 21 at 6 a.m.
- Eastbound on Independence Avenue from 7th Street, SW
- From Tuesday at 8 p.m. through June 21 at 6 a.m.
- Independence Avenue between 7th Street and 9th Street, SW
- Independence Avenue between 4th Street and 7th Street, SW
- 4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and C Street, SW
- From Friday to Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. each day
- Madison Drive between 14th Street to 3rd Street, NW
- Jefferson Drive between 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW
- 3rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- Pennsylvania Avenue between Constitution Avenue to 3rd Street, NW
Emergency no parking
- From Monday at 6 a.m. through June 21 at 6 a.m.
- C Street between 4th Street and 6th Street, SW
- From Monday at 8 p.m. through June 21 at 6 a.m.
- Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street and Independence Avenue, SW
- Independence Avenue between 3rd Street and 7th Street, SW
- 3rd Street between Maryland Avenue, NW to C Street, SW
- From Tuesday at 8 p.m. through June 21 at 6 a.m.
- Independence Avenue between 7th Street and 9th Street, SW
- 4th Street between Jefferson Drive and Virginia Avenue, SW
- From Thursday through June 21 at 6 a.m.
- 3rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue to Maryland Avenue, NW
- 3rd Street between C Street, SW to E Street, SW
- 6th Street between Independence Avenue and Virginia Avenue, SW
- 7th Street between Constitution Avenue and D Street, SW
- 9th Street between Independence Avenue and C Street, SW
- C Street between 4th Street and 2nd Street, SW
- C Street between 7th Street and 9th Street, SW
- D Street between 4th Street and 2nd Street, SW
- Maryland Avenue between 6th Street and 7th Street, SW
- Jefferson Drive between 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW
- Madison Drive between 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW
- Independence Avenue between 9th Street and 14th Street, SW
- Virginia Avenue between 7th Street to 4th Street, SW
Some restricted roads allow some traffic through. The following roads will allow local traffic — which is defined as a person who works, lives or needs access to the area for business related purposes. Police will be enforcing the restrictions.
Local only traffic
- From Thursday at 8 p.m. through June 21 at 6 a.m.
- C Street between 3rd Street and 2nd Street, SW
- D Street between 4th Street and 2nd Street, SW
- 4th Street between D Street to I Street, SW
- E Street between 7th Street to 2nd Street, SW
- D Street between 7th Street and Virginia Avenue, SW
- School Street between 6th Street to 4th Street, SW
- 2nd Street between Washington Avenue to E Street, SW
- 3rd Street between Independence Avenue to E Street, SW
- Virginia Avenue between 7th Street to 4th Street, SW
- 7th Street between D Street and G Street, SW
- 6th Street between Virginia Avenue and E Street, SW
The following exits could be closed, but police didn’t provide any insight into the timing of those potential closures:
- Exit 5A and Exit 5B from westbound Interstate 395
- Exit 4 from eastbound I-395
Police are warning that the traffic impact could be larger some days with the Washington Nationals scheduled to play several games during the closures.
Some of the changes could be extended or reduced. But if they’re extended then local traffic will be allowed access to the roads, as long as it’s safe.
In past years, the festival was held in Williams’ hometown, Virginia Beach. But this year it was moved to D.C. It lasts June 17 through June 19.