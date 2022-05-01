RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Senate sends Ukraine aid bill to Biden | War draws G7 finance leaders' focus | Navalny's team urges more Russian sanctions | Biden lauds Sweden, Finland NATO bids
1 dead, 1 injured in Southeast DC shooting

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

May 20, 2022, 1:31 AM

Police in D.C. are investigating a shooting in Southeast D.C. Thursday night that killed one man and sent another to the hospital.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of V Street near Ketcham Recreation Center.

Police said officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

One died at the scene while emergency crews took the second person to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911.

Below is where the shooting took place.

