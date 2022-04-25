RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy hosts US officials | Ukraine PM: Russia committing 'terrible war crimes' | Refugees pray at Easter for peace | Photos
Van Ness sniper shooting keeps 1 school closed

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 25, 2022, 7:56 AM

Classes are canceled Monday for students at the Edmund Burke School in D.C. to allow for students and staff to get support and care following the sniper shooting that threw the Van Ness area into chaos Friday afternoon.

The broad daylight shooting along a busy D.C. street in Van Ness on Friday caused an hourslong lockdown for some students and residents in the area.

Four people were shot — including a 12-year-old girl — when the gunman unleashed a flurry of bullets from his window.

At last word, two adults had critical injuries but were in stable condition.

Authorities said it was amazing more people weren’t hit or killed and that more than 100 shots were fired.

They expect to continue finding bullet holes in buildings and vehicles.

Police later found the suspect, Raymond Spencer, 23 of Fairfax County, dead in an apartment and officials said he had constructed a “sniper-type setup” before he opened fire.

“Obviously, his intent was to kill and hurt members of our community,” and this person was just “shooting randomly at anyone who was out there,” D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said at a briefing Friday.

According to The Washington Post, an hour after the shooting started, the suspect edited the Wikipedia page of the Burke school to include: “A gunman shot at the school on April 22, 2022. The suspect is still at large.”

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

