DC police: 2 reported shot in Van Ness; several streets closed

Police are responding to reports that at least two people were shot in the area of Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness Street in Northwest D.C.

D.C. police are responding to the 4100 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest. where there is a growing police presence.

Current street closures as of 4 p.m. include Connecticut Avenue Northwest between Sedgwick and Yuma streets; Tilden Street between Reno Road and 29th Street Northwest, and Van Ness Street at Connecticut Avenue Northwest.

This is a developing story. WTOP has a reporter on the way to the scene.

See a map of where the shooting happened below: