RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mass graves near Mariupol | 'Horror story' of violations | US lawmakers want field hospitals | Ukrainian boy's journey to US dad continues
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police: 2 reported…

DC police: 2 reported shot in Van Ness; several streets closed

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

April 22, 2022, 4:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police are responding to reports that at least two people were shot in the area of Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness Street in Northwest D.C.

D.C. police are responding to the 4100 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest. where there is a growing police presence.

Current street closures as of 4 p.m. include Connecticut Avenue Northwest between Sedgwick and Yuma streets; Tilden Street between Reno Road and 29th Street Northwest, and Van Ness Street at Connecticut Avenue Northwest.

This is a developing story. WTOP has a reporter on the way to the scene.

See a map of where the shooting happened below:

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

Agency data leaders see strong tie into federal zero trust security push

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up