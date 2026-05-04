4 DC men charged in series of ‘Jaws of Life’ robberies at convenience store ATMs

The group is accused of using the “Jaws of Life” — a tool designed to help first responders rescue people trapped in vehicles after crashes — to carry out the robberies.

Four men from D.C. are facing conspiracy charges in connection to more than a dozen robberies of ATMs at convenience stores in Maryland and the District.

A 27-count indictment was unsealed Tuesday that accuses the group of using the “Jaws of Life” — a tool designed to help first responders rescue people trapped in vehicles after crashes — to carry out the robberies early last year.

Jeff Crews, 35; David Walker, 40; Maurice Roots, 35; and Kevin Bing, 31, are charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and additional charges related to stolen vehicles, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C.

They’re charged in a string of robberies that happened over a period of about three months beginning in January 2025, according to the U.S. attorney.

Many of the early-morning robberies targeted stores in Maryland, including in Prince George’s, Montgomery and Anne Arundel counties, as well as Greenbelt. They also hit a store in Northeast D.C., court documents said.

The group first targeted an ATM in the 9900 block of Greenbelt Road, Lanham, on Jan. 3, 2025, according to the indictment.

Most recently, the group allegedly robbed two ATMs on March 19, 2025: the first at a store in the 9500 block of Ruby Lockhart Boulevard, Bowie, and the latter in the 5200 block of 3rd Street NE, D.C.

During the robberies, the men would divide up tasks: at least one would subdue the store employees, another would try to destroy the surveillance video and, in some cases, someone would wait in the car to act as a getaway driver, according to the indictment.

The “Jaws of Life” tool was used to pry open the ATM so that the men could steal the cash inside, according to the U.S. Attorney.

The men wore masks and used stolen cars, two of which they burned afterward, court documents said.

The indictment does not say the total amount of money stolen between the robberies in Maryland and D.C.

But in March 2025, police in Prince George’s County said they estimated $200,000 was stolen by Walker, Crews and Roots during a string of robberies in the Maryland county.

The FBI is investigating the robberies alongside local police departments in areas targeted by the group.

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