Police identify DC woman shot to death in car in front of 2 small children

Police have identified the D.C. woman fatally shot in Northeast D.C. late Thursday, with two toddlers in the car alongside her.

Deshaun Cupid, 30, of Northeast D.C., was in her car in the 700 block of 18th Street NE, near Benning Road, when she was shot to death Thursday evening. The toddlers were not hurt, police said.

Police responded to the area shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday for the sound of gunshots, and Cupid was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

D.C. police said they were looking for two suspects in the shooting, who fled westward toward Gales Street NE. No arrests have been made.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can also be texted to 50411.

Cupid’s killing is the third in less than two months involving people being gunned down in front of young children.

In January, 27-year-old D.C. mom Sierra Johnson, of Northeast D.C., was shot six times in a car on Georgia Avenue NW with her two children inside. The children were unharmed.

Joseph Fox, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, has been charged with second-degree murder in Johnson’s killing. Johnson was four months pregnant at the time she was shot to death, and police said it appears the shooting was domestic in nature.

Just last week, Sedrick Miller, 42, of Northeast D.C., was killed after being shot multiple times while walking with two young children. Miller was carrying an infant in a car seat and holding the hand of a 5-year-old child when he was shot, police said.

No arrests have been made in that case.