DC police arrest 2 suspects in separate shootings involving a mother’s death, injured officer

Police in D.C. have arrested two people Tuesday believed to be behind two separate, high-profile shootings in Northwest.

In a video message released Tuesday night, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee said police arrested 27-year-old Joseph Fox of Capitol Heights, Maryland, in connection to the death of 27-year-old Sierra Johnson.

Johnson was shot on Jan. 19 inside a car in front of her two children on Georgia Avenue around 8 p.m. She later died from her injuries at the hospital. Her children were not injured in the shooting.

During their investigation, detectives say they believe the shooting was “domestic in nature.” Once they obtained a warrant, police arrested Fox. Officers also located a gun in his possession at the time of the arrest, but Contee did not say if it was the weapon used to kill Johnson.

“I extend my condolences to the family, especially the children of Miss Johnson,” Contee said. “She did not deserve to die, and I’m happy that we were able to bring this case to a close.”

Fox has been charged with second-degree murder while armed, carrying a pistol without a license, and felon in possession.

Contee then said that police arrested 28-year-old Devon Easton due to a late-night shooting that injured an officer in the Petworth neighborhood Sunday.

The police chief said patrol officers attempted to make contact with Easton on the 1300 block of Spring Road. As they began to exit their car, the suspect started shooting at the police before fleeing the scene.

One officer was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital. Contee said the officer is now at home and “recovering well from his injuries.”

Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force officers arrested Easton after obtaining a warrant in D.C. Superior Court. He faces multiple charges, including felony assault on a police officer and assault with intent to kill while armed.

Contee said a gun with an extended magazine, believed to have been used by Easton, was found inside a home near the crime scene. D.C. police recovered over 2,400 illegal firearms last year.

“This is a very real example of the dangers our officers face when they are serving and protecting in Washington, D.C.,” Contee said.

He called on residents to call any crime tips, including illegal ghost guns, to D.C. police. Currently, the city is partnering with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to raise the monetary incentive to get illegal guns off the street.

Lastly, Contee thanked the community for the information that led to arrests in these cases, adding that the department’s partnership with its residents will continue to get rid of “violent actors” away from D.C. streets.

“We are stronger in partnership and more impactful in combating violent crime when we do it together,” Contee said.

WTOP’s José Umaña contributed to this report.