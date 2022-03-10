Woman killed inside her car in Northeast DC shooting; 2 suspects sought

A woman was killed after being shot inside her car in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening. It happened in the 1800 block of Benning Road.

D.C. police said two twin toddlers were inside the car when the shooting happened but they were not hurt.

Police said they are looking for two suspects involved in the shooting, which occurred in the 1800 block of Benning Road NE around 6 p.m.

The suspects fled westward toward Gales Street NE. In a tweet, the Metropolitan Police Department described them as two Black men last seen wearing all-black clothing.

An investigation is ongoing.

Below is a map of the area: