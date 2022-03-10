RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Woman killed inside her car in Northeast DC shooting; 2 suspects sought

Mike Jakaitis | mjakaitis@wtop.com

March 10, 2022, 8:21 PM

A woman was killed after being shot inside her car in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening.

D.C. police said two twin toddlers were inside the car when the shooting happened but they were not hurt.

Police said they are looking for two suspects involved in the shooting, which occurred in the 1800 block of Benning Road NE around 6 p.m.

The suspects fled westward toward Gales Street NE. In a tweet, the Metropolitan Police Department described them as two Black men last seen wearing all-black clothing.

An investigation is ongoing.

Below is a map of the area:

 

