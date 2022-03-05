CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Washington, DC News » Police identify man shot…

Police identify man shot to death while carrying infant in Northeast DC

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

March 5, 2022, 5:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed while walking with two children, one of whom he was holding, in Northeast D.C. Friday morning, according to police.

D.C. police said someone approached and shot Sedrick Miller, 42, of Northeast, multiple times as he was carrying an infant in a car seat and holding the hand of a 5-year-old.

Miller was found around 8:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of 18th Street NE, according to authorities.

“It’s one of the most horrible things we’ve had here in the Fifth District in several years,” Commander William FitzGerald said.

Police described the suspect as a Black man about 6 feet tall wearing a gray sweatshirt, light colored pants and a black mask.

Police also reported that the children were uninjured and are now with their mother.

D.C police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible for the homicide.

Below is the area where Miller’s body was found:

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

GAO rejects legal challenges to multibillion dollar military moving contract

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up