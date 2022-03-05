Police identify man shot to death while carrying infant in Northeast DC

A man was shot and killed while walking with two children, one of whom he was holding, in Northeast D.C. Friday morning, according to police.

D.C. police said someone approached and shot Sedrick Miller, 42, of Northeast, multiple times as he was carrying an infant in a car seat and holding the hand of a 5-year-old.

Miller was found around 8:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of 18th Street NE, according to authorities.

“It’s one of the most horrible things we’ve had here in the Fifth District in several years,” Commander William FitzGerald said.

Police described the suspect as a Black man about 6 feet tall wearing a gray sweatshirt, light colored pants and a black mask.

Police also reported that the children were uninjured and are now with their mother.

D.C police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible for the homicide.

Below is the area where Miller’s body was found: