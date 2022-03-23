RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin wants rubles for gas | Ukraine fights on | Biden seeks new Russia sanctions | How to help
DC police make arrests in Southwest fentanyl overdoses that left 9 dead

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 23, 2022, 5:44 PM

Police in D.C. said two people have been arrested in a string of deadly fentanyl overdoses, and one person is in custody in the death of a Special Police officer.

On Thursday, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee provided an update on a series of fentanyl-related drug overdoses in January involving 14 people, of which nine died, in Southwest.

D.C. police arrested Sheldon Marbley, 43, and Shameka Hayes, 23, both of Northwest D.C., on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and para-fluorofentanyl, unlawful distribution of cocaine and para-fluorofentanyl resulting in substantial bodily injury, and aiding and abetting, with additional charges to be filed, said Ramey J. Kyle, with the police department’s Violent Crimes Suppression Division.

“The amount of fentanyl to take [a] person’s life, you can barely see with naked eye,” Contee said, holding a vial containing the substance.

Kyle said that a small amount of fentanyl can have an adverse impact on an individual. He said the investigation in part involved pulling video from nearby cameras; Contee credited community connection, outstanding police work and the use of technology in closing the case.

Kyle said that he hopes the arrest will provide a sense of closure to the family and friends of those who have died.

D.C. police also made an arrest in the shooting death of Special Police officer Angela Washington, 41, of Suitland, Maryland.

Washington was killed in September on 10th Place near Savannah Street Southeast, while working on behalf of a nearby complex.

Police arrested Jadohn Bracey, 22, of Temple Hills, Maryland, on a charge of first-degree murder while armed.

