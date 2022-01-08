8 suspected fentanyl overdoses, including 3 deaths in Southwest DC Friday

Eight people are suspected to have overdosed on fentanyl in Southwest D.C. Friday and three of those people died, police say.

Five of the overdoses happened on Friday afternoon in less than an hour, said D.C. Council member Charles Allen, who represents Ward 6.

“There’s a lethal batch out,” he tweeted.

With neighbors in Southwest right now. This afternoon more than 5 opioid overdoses in less than an hour & at least 2-3 fentanyl overdose deaths. There’s a lethal batch out. If you see or know someone in crisis, the DBH Mobile Crisis number is 202-673-9300 or call 911 immediately. — Charles Allen (@charlesallen) January 28, 2022

D.C. police issued an alert about the deaths Friday that included information about what to do in an overdose — call 911 or text LiveLongDC 888-811.

🚨Community Alert 🚨 MPD has been notified of 8 medical emergencies today, to include 3 deaths, suspected to be fentanyl overdoses in SW DC. If someone has overdosed, call 911. Text LiveLongDC to 888-811 to find Naloxone near you and have it delivered. pic.twitter.com/G8gobqiK0i — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 28, 2022

LiveLongDC allows people to request naloxone, a drug used to reverse overdoses. It’s part of efforts to reduce fentanyl overdoses in the district.

A couple of laws protect people who try to help those who have overdosed, according to police.

The “Good Samaritan” Law says that officers can’t make drug or alcohol related arrests if someone has called for medical attention for a person whose overdosed. Having a kit that includes needles, spoons, or pipes is no longer illegal under the Opioid Overdose Law.