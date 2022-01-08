CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
8 suspected fentanyl overdoses, including 3 deaths in Southwest DC Friday

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

January 29, 2022, 8:41 AM

Eight people are suspected to have overdosed on fentanyl in Southwest D.C. Friday and three of those people died, police say.

Five of the overdoses happened on Friday afternoon in less than an hour, said D.C. Council member Charles Allen, who represents Ward 6.

“There’s a lethal batch out,” he tweeted.

D.C. police issued an alert about the deaths Friday that included information about what to do in an overdose — call 911 or text LiveLongDC 888-811.

LiveLongDC allows people to request naloxone, a drug used to reverse overdoses. It’s part of efforts to reduce fentanyl overdoses in the district.

A couple of laws protect people who try to help those who have overdosed, according to police.

The “Good Samaritan” Law says that officers can’t make drug or alcohol related arrests if someone has called for medical attention for a person whose overdosed. Having a kit that includes needles, spoons, or pipes is no longer illegal under the Opioid Overdose Law.

