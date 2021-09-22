Coronavirus News: Livestream learning in Fairfax Co. | Reviving nationwide eviction moratorium | DCPS safety protocol frustrations | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » Metro Special Police officer…

Metro Special Police officer killed in DC is identified

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

September 22, 2021, 12:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The D.C. police on Wednesday identified the officer who was shot and killed in Southeast on Tuesday night.

Angela Washington, 41, of Suitland, Maryland, an officer with the Metro Special Police, was shot at about 8:30 p.m. on 10th Place, near Savannah Street.

Police Chief Robert Contee said she was working on behalf of a nearby complex, and that no one else was hurt.

Police said they are looking for a white Camry with dark tinted windows. It was last seen on Wheeler Road, going toward Southern Avenue Southeast.

D.C. police are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction related to the officer’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or can text anonymously at 50411.

It was the third shooting in D.C. Tuesday, including two that wounded children.

WTOP’s Laura Spitalniak contributed to this report.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

After years of historic absences, Biden's MSPB nominees face their first test

Cloud Exchange: GSA sees pandemic accelerate pace, demand for cloud

Space Force's talent management system focuses on development, work-life balance

House advances nine-week continuing resolution, but it faces uphill Senate battle

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up