Metro Special Police officer killed in DC is identified

The D.C. police on Wednesday identified the officer who was shot and killed in Southeast on Tuesday night.

Angela Washington, 41, of Suitland, Maryland, an officer with the Metro Special Police, was shot at about 8:30 p.m. on 10th Place, near Savannah Street.

Police Chief Robert Contee said she was working on behalf of a nearby complex, and that no one else was hurt.

Police said they are looking for a white Camry with dark tinted windows. It was last seen on Wheeler Road, going toward Southern Avenue Southeast.

D.C. police are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction related to the officer’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or can text anonymously at 50411.

It was the third shooting in D.C. Tuesday, including two that wounded children.

