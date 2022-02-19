CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Roosevelt Bridge repair restricting access for DC Fire and EMS units

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

February 19, 2022, 6:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Emergency repair work on the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge, which links D.C. to Virginia’s Arlington County, will require restrictions on D.C. Fire and EMS vehicles that respond to emergencies on the bridge.

Due to emergency repair work, the lane closings and temporary weight restrictions on the bridge, which began on Feb. 11, are expected to continue for approximately four months.

On Thursday, the District Department of Transportation imposed a maximum load limit of 10 tons on the bridge, resulting in obstacles to the city’s fire department. With the exception of ambulances and a few other vehicles, many of D.C.’s emergency response vehicles exceed the 10 ton limit.

To work around the temporary restrictions, DDOT provided first responders with guidelines for any emergencies that might occur on the bridge.

According to DDOT guidelines, any fire and emergency medical service vehicles crossing the bridge may not travel more than 25 mph, may not park side-by-side and must remain at a minimum distance of 30 feet from other emergency vehicles.

Those vehicles are also required to park at least 30 feet from any open joints.

Fire department and other emergency vehicles weighing in excess of 10 tons are also prohibited from any nonemergency travel on the Roosevelt Bridge during the period of repairs, which are expected to last about four months.

Following the DDOT announcement, officials from the Arlington County Fire Department said they would also place restrictions on their emergency vehicles that need to travel on the Roosevelt Bridge.

“Our restrictions are going to mirror the precautions taken by D.C. Fire and EMS,” ACFD officials said in a statement.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

