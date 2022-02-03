3 middle lanes closed on Teddy Roosevelt Bridge for months-long repair work

DDOT said the bridge, located between D.C. and Arlington County, Virginia, will continue to be accessible to traffic with two outer lanes outbound and two outer lanes inbound.

D.C. will close three lanes on Teddy Roosevelt Bridge for the next few months as crews complete emergency repair work.

Construction started on Friday and is expected to continue for four months, weather permitting, according to the District Department of Transportation.

DDOT said the bridge, located between D.C. and Arlington County, Virginia, will continue to be accessible to traffic with two outer lanes outbound and two outer lanes inbound.

The open lanes will be subject to a load restriction of 10 tons, according to DDOT.

Commuters that use the Teddy Roosevelt Bridge to travel to and from Washington D.C., are recommended to use alternate routes while repairs are made.

Drivers that travel through Teddy Roosevelt Bridge should plan ahead by allowing additional commute time, as heavy traffic is expected along the bridge and alternate routes.

DDOT says drivers traveling in the area should be on the watch for changing traffic patterns and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

For the latest on traffic impacts, you can listen live to WTOP’s Traffic coverage every hour on the 8s.