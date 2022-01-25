CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
DC DMV expands opportunities for virtual hearings

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

January 25, 2022, 12:00 PM

D.C.’s Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding the kinds of hearings drivers can take online.

Since March 2020, drivers could elect to move minor moving violations, permit suspensions and revocations and reinstatement hearings online. Starting Tuesday, parking tickets and photo enforcement tickets can also be moved to virtual hearings.

You can schedule a hearing online, but first, the DMV said, there are some technical requirements:

  • You need a fast and stable internet connection;
  • You need a video device, such as a webcam on a computer, a phone or a laptop;
  • You need a microphone, or the ability to dial into a number via a phone;
  • You need a valid, working email address;
  • You have to allow the installation of Cisco Webex Meetings on your device.

If you have evidence you want the hearing examiner to see, you have to upload it while you’re scheduling the hearing, the DMV said.

The examiner will announce a decision at the end of your hearing and you’ll get the official record in the mail.

The DMV has been holding virtual hearings since March 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our virtual hearing pilot is a great example of how the agency has been creative in how we serve our customers and also aligns with our vision to be a leader in innovation and technology,” D.C. DMV Director Gabriel Robinson said in the statement.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

