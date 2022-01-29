DC bar’s liquor license suspended for violating COVID regulations

The bar received repeated warnings and citations totaling $2,000 since the city agency began investigating The Big Board on Jan. 14.

D.C. bar and restaurant The Big Board has had its alcoholic beverage license suspended for violating the city’s emergency public health regulations, enacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DC Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration issued the suspension Friday, effective immediately to the bar, situated at 4th and H Street NE.

At lunchtime, Saturday, other nearby eateries on the block were welcoming diners while The Big Board was closed.

White signs taped to the pub’s glass doors promised that the establishment would be open Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday starting at 3 p.m.

But larger yellow signs also displayed on the doors, issued by the DC Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration, signified that there would be no craft beer, wine or spirits served with the pub’s usual fare of burgers and sweet potato fries.

The agency said inspectors and undercover investigators repeatedly found the establishment violating pandemic public health regulations which require employees to wear face masks and patrons to show proof of vaccination during the past two weeks.

The notice issued on Friday said that the bar’s owner, Eric Flannery, repeatedly told an investigator that the establishment would not comply with the vaccination requirements.

The bar received repeated warnings and citations totaling $2,000 since the city agency began investigating The Big Board on Jan. 14.