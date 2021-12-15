CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS updates COVID-19 policy for team sports | Booster shots mandatory at Georgetown Univ. | Pfizer COVID pill effective verse omicron | COVID toll nears 800K | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Washington, DC News » GWU, American University mandate…

GWU, American University mandate booster shots for those eligible

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

December 15, 2021, 3:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

George Washington University and American University in D.C. have announced a booster shot requirement for their communities ahead of the spring semester.

George Washington announced its requirement on Monday, saying that those eligible should get their booster shots no later than Feb. 1, 2022.

Those who do not submit proof of vaccination to the university by that date will be required to be tested weekly during the spring semester until they are compliant with the mandate. Students who do not submit their vaccination status by March 15, 2022 will not be able to register for summer and spring courses.

George Washington University said Monday that its internal genetic sequencing had detected a small number of omicron variant cases among the school’s community. The campus said it could not reveal details about those who tested positive, except that they had not traveled internationally recently “which means the Omicron variant is now circulating in the region.”

American University followed suit on Wednesday, requiring all eligible community members receive a booster shot by Feb. 10, 2022, or 14 days after they become eligible for the booster. The requirement applies to all students, staff and faculty, whether they are on campus or working remotely.

Those who were eligible for an exemption from either school’s vaccine mandate will also be exempt from the booster requirement, the universities said.

Georgetown University implemented a similar requirement on Tuesday.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Senators warn USPS, CBP fall short on legislation to stop opioids in the mail

Agencies get Christmas Eve deadline to address ‘extremely concerning’ vulnerability

DoD considering requiring booster vaccines for troops

DoD chief financial officers can help link ‘the boardroom to the battlespace’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up