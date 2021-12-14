A day after the omicron variant was confirmed on campus, Georgetown University announced that COVID booster shots will be mandatory for all students, faculty, visitors and staff effective Jan. 21.

Georgetown University announced Tuesday that COVID-19 booster shots will be mandatory for all of its students, faculty, visitors and staff (including those who telework) effective Jan. 21.

The announcement a day after the school confirmed that one of D.C.’s recently reported cases of the omicron variant is a member of the campus community.

The new policy allows for medical or religious exemptions, and will accept vaccines other than the three approved for use in the U.S.

Those who have been vaccinated recently, and are not due for a booster, will get their deadline extended to when they are eligible. At that time, they must receive the booster shot and submit documentation.

In the meantime, Georgetown said those who get an extension may take part in on-campus activities and classes, but they must wear a mask and “participate in enhanced testing protocols” until they provide proof of full vaccination.

