DCPS Chancellor announces growing list of DC schools virtual due to COVID surges

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com
Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

December 20, 2021, 8:45 PM

Five more schools in the District will transition to virtual learning for the rest of the semester.

Students at Beers Elementary School, Boone Elementary School, Miner Elementary School, Stuart-Hobson Middle School, and Takoma Elementary School will attend class virtually on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Representatives for D.C. Public Schools acknowledged that all listed schools will be closed until Dec. 22 for deep cleaning.

DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said the change was caused by a recent spike in COVID-19 cases at the schools.

Yesterday, officials announced that three other public schools transitioned to virtual learning for the rest of the semester. Those three schools — McKinley Tech High School, Turner Elementary School and Bard High School Early College DC — started their virtual learning on Monday.

“Multiple positive cases of COVID-19 at school were reported in recent days that impacted school operations,” Ferebee said, “resulting in the temporary shift to virtual instruction through Dec. 22.”

This followed a message on Thursday recognizing the impact of increased positive COVID cases. In that message, Ferebee said that DCPS will continue implementing health and safety measures, including social distancing and masking.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

