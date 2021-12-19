DCPS closes two schools after increase in COVID-19 cases

In that statement, Ferbee acknowledged that they are still implementing health and safety measures, including social distancing and masking.

D.C. Public Schools announced that McKinley Tech High School and Turner Elementary School will close through the start of winter break.

Just days before the holiday break began, the school system announced plans to deep clean and reinstate virtual learning.

“Multiple positive cases of COVID-19 at school were reported in recent days that impacted school operations,” DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said, “resulting in the temporary shift to virtual instruction through December 22.”

The school system also said that it plans to continue prioritizing the health and wellbeing of its community members.

On Thursday, Ferebee released a message to the school community in which he recognized the impact of increased positive covid cases were having in the community.

We continue to monitor the increased number of cases at schools and remain in coordination with public health authorities. Due to the operational impact of recent COVID-19 cases, McKinley Technology High School and Turner Elementary School will learn virtually through 12/22. — Chancellor Ferebee (@DCPSChancellor) December 20, 2021

“I want to assure our community that we remain in constant communication with public health authorities and impacted schools,” Ferebee said, “and will determine the appropriate next steps for each school based on the operational impacts and health guidance.”

WTOP’s Michelle Basch contributed to this report.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.