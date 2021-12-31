Archbishop of Washington tests positive for coronavirus

The Archbishop of Washington Wilton Gregory said Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gregory said he feels “fine, no pains, fever, or other symptoms.”

He said he will quarantine this week, and apologized to the church community for missing services.

“I’m sorry to miss being present this weekend at our Cathedral & with the Haitian community,” Gregory said on Twitter.

Gregory had received a two-dose vaccine for the coronavirus by February 2021, according to the Archdiocese of Washington, and had encouraged members of the church to the same.

