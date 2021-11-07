Gun violence scattered across DC neighborhoods this weekend

D.C. police responded to at least 12 shootings and 10 gun related offenses, some which resulted in injuries and deaths.

D.C. police responded to at least 12 shootings and 10 gun-related offenses, some of which resulted in injuries and deaths. Six of those shootings occurred within five hours on Friday.

In total, at least six people died from gun violence over the weekend.

Friday

A Friday night shooting involved a woman who appeared to be dressed as a UPS delivery driver.

NBC Washington confirmed that the woman shot a victim and herself, but added that police saw no life threatening injuries from the shootings.

A shooting near Archbishop Carroll High School left one man dead. Another man was also killed in Southeast near Croffut Park.

Three other shootings rang out in Southeast Friday night.

In Woodbridge, Virginia, a home invasion left two men dead late Friday morning.

Saturday

On Saturday, a shooting and stabbing incident in Herndon, Virginia, left three people wounded.

Sunday

There were reports of shots fired in Northeast, Southeast and Northwest Sunday morning.

There are ongoing investigations into shootings that took place near the 1200 block of H St. NE, the 1900 block of Minnesota Ave SE, and the 1800 block of 9th St. NW.

Shooting locations from the weekend include the 1600 block of Rosedale St. NE, the 2900 block of Nelson Place SE, near 24th St. and Good Hope Rd. SE, the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave. SE, the 100 block of Taussig Pl. NE and the 1800 block of 29th St. SE.

D.C. Police are also looking for individuals involved in an armed carjacking and gun assaults from the weekend at the 4100 block of Wheeler Rd. SE and the 2300 block of 24th St. SE.

The map below includes the locations of shootings investigated over the weekend.