Woman dressed as UPS driver shoots woman in Northeast DC, report says

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

November 6, 2021, 10:22 PM

A woman was shot multiple times in front of her Northeast D.C. home by a woman dressed as a UPS delivery driver. The shooting suspect shot herself only blocks away as she fled the scene, NBC Washington reported on Saturday.

At 9:20 p.m. Friday night, police officers were called to investigate reports of gunshots in the 1600 block of Rosedale Street in the Kingman Park neighborhood of Northeast, D.C..

According to the story, when first responders arrived on the scene, the victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was immediately transferred to a local hospital, where she is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Authorities claimed that the two women knew each other and had a previous altercation before this incident. Police told NBC Washington that they believe the suspect dressed like a UPS employee to trick the victim into opening her door.

The shooting suspect, who has not been identified, was apprehended driving away in her car in the 1400 block of Florida Avenue, NE. Police also told our news partner that she shot herself as officers approached the vehicle.

Police reported the suspect is in critical condition Saturday at a local hospital. They are also investigating a male passenger who was in the car with the suspect when she was stopped by police. Police have not confirmed if the suspect is a real UPS employee.

NBC Washington contributed to this report.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

