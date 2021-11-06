Deceased identified, 1 suspect at large after Woodbridge double homicide

Prince William County Police identified the two men killed in Friday's home invasion shooting in Woodbridge, Va. as Joseph James Harden and Zhabriell Antoine Perkins. Police say Harden was the target of the attack.

Police said Joseph James Harden and Zhabriell Antoine Perkins, both 20, were killed in the shooting. Police say Harden was the target of the attack.

In a statement released on Saturday, Prince William police said Harden was a resident of the home where the shooting occurred, which was located in the 14100 block of Renegade Court. According to police, Harden was in the house with the homeowner, a 59-year old woman, and two contractors when two male suspects forced themselves into the residence.

A violent conflict followed where, in an exchange of gunfire, Harden and one of the suspects, identified as Zhabriell Antoine Perkins, 20, were shot. Both died of their injuries on the scene.

One of the contractors, a 21-year old male, was also shot. Police said he received wounds to the lower body, but his injuries are non-life threatening. The homeowner and other contractor were uninjured.

The statement said, after the shooting occurred, a second suspect fled the scene in a black, 2014 Jeep Cherokee with silver trim and temporary license plates. Witnesses believe the tag number for the Jeep is 98254K.

Police describe the second suspect as “a black male, approximately 6’3” with a thin build. Last seen wearing a black jacket with a stripe on the sleeve and black pants.”

Prince William police said they believe the incident was “not random” and that Joseph James Harden was the intended target of the attack.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000, or submit a tip online.