CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Three people hospitalized after…

Three people hospitalized after shooting, stabbing in Herndon, Va.

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

November 6, 2021, 5:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Three people were hospitalized Saturday morning after a shooting and stabbing in Herndon, Virginia, Fairfax County Police say.

Police say the incident happened on Centreville Road, near the Village Center shopping mall.

Fairfax County Police say the violence occurred after a fight broke out in a business and spilled into the parking lot.

A man, a woman and a third person whose gender wasn’t specified were hospitalized and all three are expected to survive.

The incident is still under investigation. Police didn’t provide a description of the suspect.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up