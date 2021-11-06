Three people hospitalized after shooting, stabbing in Herndon, Va.

Three people are in the hospital this morning after a shooting and stabbing in Herndon, Virginia, Fairfax County Police say.

Three people were hospitalized Saturday morning after a shooting and stabbing in Herndon, Virginia, Fairfax County Police say.

Police say the incident happened on Centreville Road, near the Village Center shopping mall.

Officers continue to investigate this shooting & stabbing. Follow our blog, https://t.co/PBMfNnRMp0, for any updates. https://t.co/BlObNRDWo0 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) November 6, 2021

Fairfax County Police say the violence occurred after a fight broke out in a business and spilled into the parking lot.

A man, a woman and a third person whose gender wasn’t specified were hospitalized and all three are expected to survive.

The incident is still under investigation. Police didn’t provide a description of the suspect.