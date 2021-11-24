DC mayor lends support for Washington Spirit championship parade

Washington Spirit fans ready to celebrate the team's first title in franchise history have a new supporter for a parade in D.C.: Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Washington Spirit fans ready to celebrate the team’s first title in franchise history have a new supporter for a parade in D.C.: Mayor Muriel Bowser.

When asked about her thoughts on the Spirit defeating Chicago in the National Women’s Soccer League Championship game, Bowser said on Monday the victory was “exciting news” for the city to have another pro team bring home another championship to the District.

“I’m excited about the signal this sends to little girls all over Washington, D.C., who are participating in soccer in, I believe, increasing numbers, so we are excited about the Spirit,” Bowser said.

She ended her comments saying, “I would love to have a parade, so let’s start talking about it.”

Bowser’s comments received traction Wednesday after the Spirit’s Twitter account posted a video of the mayor answering the question.

A spokesperson with the Spirit tells WTOP that the team is working with city officials on a celebration, but details on location and date are not available at this time.

Following their championship win, the Spirit said on their Facebook page that any event would take place at the start of next season so as to give players and staff “a much-deserved break for the holiday, and allows us the time to plan a memorable celebration worthy of this championship team.”

The National Women’s Soccer League normally starts its season in the springtime before playing through the summer and fall months. The 2021 season began in May.

D.C. held two parades in the last four years for the Washington Nationals and the Washington Capitals after each team won their respective championships. The Washington Mystics planned a parade after winning the 2019 WNBA finals for the spring of 2020, but the pandemic canceled those plans.

There may still be an opportunity for fans to see their favorite Spirit players at other sporting events before the end of the year, but nothing has been confirmed at this time. D.C. sports fans can recall celebrating with Capitals players all over the D.C. region, including at a Nationals game, after they won the Stanley Cup in 2018.