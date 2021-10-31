Metrorail adds 7 trains to depleted fleet, providing more service

Metrorail is adding seven more trains on Monday to its limited fleet, which Metro says will add service to the Silver Line and increase frequency for the Green Line.

Metrorail is adding seven more trains on Monday to its limited fleet, which Metro says will add service to the Silver Line and increase frequency for the Green Line.

The additional trains means Silver Line riders will get service again to Largo Town Center in Prince George’s County, Maryland, instead of stopping at Federal Center SW in D.C. and the Green Line will run every 20 minutes starting Monday.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) made the announcement Sunday, keeping its pledge to update the riding community on a regular basis.

The addition brings the trains-in-service tally to 39, after Metro removed 60% of its fleet in order to launch an investigation into the 7000-series railcars following an Oct. 12 Blue Line derailment.

“Our rail maintenance crews are working hard to get more trains into service so that customers don’t have to wait as long to get where they need to go,” said Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld. “We are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore more service in the coming weeks and continue to develop plans for inspections to return our 7000-series railcar fleet to service.”

Since removing the 7000-series railcars, 748 of Metro’s newest railcars, service has been limited.

In general, trains have been running every 30 to 40 minutes, with the exception of the Red Line, and the Silver Live offered limited destination service.

In its statement Sunday, Metro said it would continue to work to bring older model trains, including the 2000, 3000 and 6000-series trains, out of storage and return them to service.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 1, service is expected to operate under the following schedule:

Red Line trains will run 15-20 minutes

Blue Line and Orange Line trains will run every 30 to 40 minutes

Silver Line trains will run every 30 to 40 minutes with full service to Largo Town Center

Green Line trains will run every 20 minutes

Yellow Line trains will run every 30 to 40 minutes

Metro officials said the schedule will last at least until Nov. 15.

Metro also restored power to the Shady Grove Yard on Friday and began inspecting railcars to prepare them for service, the agency said.

“The yard has been cut off due to the Rockville Canopy Replacement project and getting those railcars out will require additional work to remove construction staging and equipment.”