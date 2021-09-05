5 wounded, including juvenile, in Tuesday morning shooting in Southeast DC

D.C. police said five people, including a juvenile, were wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in Southeast D.C. and the suspect is on the run.

The shooting happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. in front of a convenience store on Alabama Avenue near Suitland Parkway, D.C. police told WTOP.

Two men and two women were also wounded.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said at a news conference from the scene that all five people who were shot were standing in front of the convenience store when a “lone gunman” fired into the crowd.

All the victims are conscious and breathing, police said.

Three of the wounded were taken to the hospital by ambulance. One of the men and the juvenile walked into the hospital, police said.

Police said they are looking for a Black male, between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall, in a black hoodie, gray sneakers and blue jeans.

Below is a map showing the general location of the shooting:

WTOP’s Andrew Alsbrooks contributed to this report.