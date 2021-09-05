Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. COVID database | Alexandria students practicing protocols | Anne Arundel Co. schools update | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » 5 wounded, including juvenile,…

5 wounded, including juvenile, in Tuesday morning shooting in Southeast DC

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

September 21, 2021, 10:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police said five people, including a juvenile, were wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in Southeast and the suspect is on the run.

The shooting happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. in front of a convenience store on Alabama Avenue near Suitland Parkway, D.C. police told WTOP.

Two men and two women were also wounded.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said at a news conference from the scene that all five people who were shot were standing in front of the convenience store when a “lone gunman” fired into the crowd.

All the victims are conscious and breathing, police said.

Three of the wounded were taken to the hospital by ambulance. One of the men and the juvenile walked into the hospital, police said.

Police said they are looking for a Black male, between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall, in a black hoodie, gray sneakers and blue jeans.

Below is a map showing the general location of the shooting:

WTOP’s Andrew Alsbrooks contributed to this report.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon eyes allied Defense Production Act expansion to shore up critical supply chains

Cloud Exchange: IRS eyes cloud migration as an opportunity to retire legacy IT systems

Air Force planning restructure for future competition and savings

National Secure Data Service takes shape as advisory committee drafts report to OMB

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up