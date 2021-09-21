Metro Special Police officer shot, killed in Southeast DC

A female police officer woman was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Tuesday night.

A female police officer was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Tuesday night.

D.C. police Chief Robert Contee said that the officer, a member of the Metro Special Police, was found suffering a gunshot wound on 10th Place near Savannah Street after 8:30 p.m. A police spokesperson told WTOP that she was “unconscious and not breathing” when officers arrived.

“This is unfortunate,” Contee said. “My heart goes out to the family to this Special Police officer.”

The officer, who was not named during the news briefing, was on-duty, working on behalf of a nearby complex. There were no other victims, Contee said.

Chief Contee provides an update to the shooting that occurred in 3300 block of 10th Place. Southeast. pic.twitter.com/7GFGKpzXXG — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 22, 2021

Police said they are looking for a White Camry with dark tinted windows. It was last seen on Wheeler Road, going toward Southern Avenue SE.

D.C. police are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction related to the officer’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or can text anonymously at 50411.

Tuesday was a violent day in Southeast D.C. Five people, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded in the morning when a gunman opened fire in front of a convenience store. Then in the afternoon, a dispute between two 9-year-olds led to a shooting that injured a man and a 9-year-old boy.

Below is a map of where the officer was shot.

WTOP’s José Umaña contributed to this report.