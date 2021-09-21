Coronavirus News: EMS workers file for vaccine exemption | Effectiveness of 2 doses of J&J vaccine | Some in Montgomery Co. not reporting status | Latest cases in DC region
Metro Special Police officer shot, killed in Southeast DC

Laura Spitalniak | lspitalniak@wtop.com

September 21, 2021, 11:40 PM

A female police officer was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Tuesday night.

D.C. police Chief Robert Contee said that the officer, a member of the Metro Special Police, was found suffering a gunshot wound on 10th Place near Savannah Street after 8:30 p.m. A police spokesperson told WTOP that she was “unconscious and not breathing” when officers arrived.

“This is unfortunate,” Contee said. “My heart goes out to the family to this Special Police officer.”

The officer, who was not named during the news briefing, was on-duty, working on behalf of a nearby complex. There were no other victims, Contee said.

Police said they are looking for a White Camry with dark tinted windows. It was last seen on Wheeler Road, going toward Southern Avenue SE.

D.C. police are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction related to the officer’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or can text anonymously at 50411.

Tuesday was a violent day in Southeast D.C. Five people, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded in the morning when a gunman opened fire in front of a convenience store. Then in the afternoon, a dispute between two 9-year-olds led to a shooting that injured a man and a 9-year-old boy.

Below is a map of where the officer was shot.

WTOP’s José Umaña contributed to this report. 

Laura Spitalniak

Laura Spitalniak joined the WTOP edit desk at the beginning of 2020. She previously worked at WAMU, ABC News and CBS News. She is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism and the daughter of a librarian.

