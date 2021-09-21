Dispute between 9-year-old children results in ‘targeted’ shooting, DC police said

A nine-year-old boy was "grazed" with a bullet Tuesday afternoon, and an adult was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a shooting in Southeast, D.C. which originated from a dispute between two nine-year-old kids.

The shooting erupted along Morris Road in Southeast, D.C., near the intersection of Pomeroy Road. D.C. police said shots rang out around 4:45 p.m.

Assistant Chief Wright provides an update to the shooting that occurred in 1500 block of Morris Road. SE. https://t.co/u17HiHhXQv — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 21, 2021

A U.S. Park Police helicopter was called to the scene to transport the adult who was shot, according to WTOP news partner NBC Washington. Both victims were “conscious and breathing” when taken to the hospital.

In a press conference Tuesday evening, assistant D.C. police chief Andre Wright called the shooting “targeted” and “unacceptable.”

“We believe the shooting is connected to the altercation between the male and female nine-year-olds. We believe the adult was shot very specific to this altercation. We do believe this is a targeted shooting,” Wright said.

When asked by reporters at the news conference about the motive behind the shooting, Wright was dumbfounded.

“I can’t think of any topic where two nine-year-olds would have a disagreement and a gun would be introduced by anyone,” he said, calling the incident outrageous.

The shooting marks the second time Tuesday where a child was injured by D.C. gunfire.

Earlier in the day, five people were injured — including a 13-year-old child — when gunfire erupted on Alabama Avenue in Southeast, a little more than a mile from the morning shooting. Wright said there was no connection between the morning and afternoon shootings.

“Where do we stop?” Wright said about gun violence in the District. “We have a 13-year-old and we have a nine-year-old [injured]. We’ve got to do better.”

Police said in a Tweet they were actively searching for two teenage boys, about 15- to -16 years old, wearing black hoodies and jeans, who were last seen on foot headed toward Hunter Place after the afternoon shooting.

A motive for the shooting or potential suspects were not immediately known, police said.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1500 block of Morris RD SE. Lookout for 2 B/M’s, 15-16 YOA, wearing a black hoody, blue jeans, Last seen on foot towards Hunter PL SE.

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 or call 202-727-9099 // Text 50411 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 21, 2021

A map where the two shootings occurred is below.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this story.